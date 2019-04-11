



– Vice President Mike Pence will be in Dallas on Wednesday, April 17 for a fundraiser, CBS 11 has confirmed.

Admission for each event starts at $2,800 and goes up to $50,000 for a VIP reception, the Texas Tribune reported. In Dallas, it costs $100,000 to be designated as a co-chair of the fundraiser.

Proceeds will go toward Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee benefitting the Republican National Committee and President Trump’s re-election campaign.

Vice President Pence was in Dallas last June when he addressed as many as 15,000 attendees at the Southern Baptist Convention.

Pence will also visit Midland for a fundraiser the same day.

President Trump was in Houston and San Antonio on Wednesday, April 10 for fundraisers as well.