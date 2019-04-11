  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Dallas on Wednesday, April 17 for a fundraiser, CBS 11 has confirmed.

Admission for each event starts at $2,800 and goes up to $50,000 for a VIP reception, the Texas Tribune reported. In Dallas, it costs $100,000 to be designated as a co-chair of the fundraiser.

Proceeds will go toward Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee benefitting the Republican National Committee and President Trump’s re-election campaign.

Vice President Pence was in Dallas last June when he addressed as many as 15,000 attendees at the Southern Baptist Convention.

Vice President Mike Pence at Southern Baptist Convention in Dallas (CBS11)

Pence will also visit Midland for a fundraiser the same day.

President Trump was in Houston and San Antonio on Wednesday, April 10 for fundraisers as well.

