



– The former Dallas bartender accused of beating a woman outside a Deep Ellum bar is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday morning.

Austin Shuffield has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Police say Shuffield was caught on camera brutally attacking L’Daijohnique Lee last month.

Lee, 24, she said she had pulled into a parking lot and blocked Shuffield in as he was trying to leave. The man got out of his truck to ask her to move, but after he approached her the two began arguing.

In video captured by a witness across the street Shuffield is seen holding a gun by his side during part of the argument with Lee. At some point the 30-year-old man knocks Lee’s cell phone out of her hand and she reacts by hitting him. Shuffield responds by punching Lee in the jaw and then hitting her violently four more times in the face and head.

There were protests and outrage when Shuffield was initially arrested for public intoxication, interference with an emergency call and assault — all Class A misdemeanor charges.