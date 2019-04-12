  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – “Now you see it, now you don’t.” Police are searching for a woman who was seen stealing jewelry at a store in Arlington.

Police say the woman stole jewelry from a store in the 2500 block of E. Arkansas Lane.

In the video, the woman could be seen talking to the employee as she’s being shown jewelry. While some jewelry lies on top of the display case, the woman appears to use her handkerchief to grab the jewelry as the employee continues to show her other pieces.

“This thief used some very coy sleight of hand tricks to steal…” police said.

The woman’s face could also be seen as she enters the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817.459.5805.

