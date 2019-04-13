ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children in East Texas were killed Saturday afternoon after a tree fell on top of the car they were in as strong storms moved through the area, authorities say.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office says the children, ages 8 and 3, were riding in the car with their parents when the incident happened. Strong storms were moving through that area at around 3 p.m., according to the department.

As the children were in the backseat, a pine tree fell across the road and crushed the back of the car, killing the two children.

The parents, who were in the front seats, were not injured. The children have not been identified.

The sheriff’s office says the county saw other downed trees and power lines and minor structural damage from the storms.