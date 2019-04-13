(CBSDFW.COM) – Strong thunderstorms moved through North Texas throughout Saturday morning with hail up to one inch in size being reported in areas of Collin and Dallas counties.

Heavy rain produced flash flood warnings for Dallas and Collin counties. The storms moved quickly east and northeast as the afternoon continued.

Viewer Kelsea Sanchez captured video of hail pelting a neighborhood in Irving. The hail could be seen building up on the front yard.

With the storms came cooler temperatures during the day. North Texans can expect overnight lows in the mid 40s and highs on Sunday only in the upper 60s.

Dry weather returns to to the weekend on Sunday along with some sunshine.

Expect warmer weather on Monday when temperatures get into the upper 70s. The next rain chance will come on Wednesday with the risk of strong spring storms, again.