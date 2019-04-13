WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
FRANKLIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The town of Franklin in Central Texas was hit by a tornado Saturday morning during a round of severe weather that moved through the state.

Widespread damage was reported through the town that lies about 145 miles south of Dallas. Downed power lines, overturned cars and damage to buildings and mobile homes were among the damage reported in the area, according to KWTX.

There were “quite of a bit of injuries” in the area but no deaths, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office told KWTX.

The severe weather produced tornado warnings for areas south and southeast of the DFW Metroplex.

