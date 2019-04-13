DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The brutal attack of a transgender woman that was caught on camera is drawing condemnation from leaders in Dallas.

The attack happened Friday at the Royal Crest apartment complex on Wilhurt Avenue in south Dallas. The suspects in the attack allegedly used homophobic slurs during the assault, according to police.

Police say the transgender woman was assaulted after a traffic accident in front of the apartment complex. The attack was captured on a video that’s been shared thousands of times throughout social media.

Towards the end of the video, several women could be seen carrying the victim and loading her into a car. Police say they received a call about the victim at around 11:20 p.m. at a local hospital.

“It’s very disturbing what I see is the victim identified as Malaysia Booker, a transgender woman, is being taunted and eventually overwhelmed by what can best be described as a mob,” transgender advocate Leslie McMurray said.

“Where are the people stepping up and defending someone who is weaker and saying ‘stop this, enough.’ They just seemed to be getting egged on,” she added.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings addressed the attack, saying “I am extremely angry about what appears to be mob violence against this woman… those who did this do not represent how Dallasites feel about our thriving LGBTQ community. We will not stand for his kind of behavior.”

A friend told CBS 11 that the victim is out of the hospital and is staying at another friend’s house.