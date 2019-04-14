SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A worker fell to his death from a structure at the Houston-area Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown amid preparations to open next month for the season, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Friday afternoon at the water park in Spring. Deputies say the man died after apparently falling from an unspecified structure. Investigators say the death appears to have been an accident.

In a statement to KTRK-TV, officials with Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown expressed its condolences.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee of Trevino Industries, who fell while doing onsite work. The park’s medical staff responded immediately and notified Cypress Creek EMS who responded along with the Spring Fire Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”

The 48-acre water park is scheduled to open for the season on May 4.

