



(HOODLINE)- Curious just how far your dollar goes in Dallas?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Dallas if you’ve got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Browder And Commerce Streets (Government District)

Listed at $1,200/month, this 774-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Browder and Commerce streets.

The building features a pool, hot tub and fitness center. In the unit, expect concrete flooring, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The listing specifies a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

Walk Score indicates that this location is suitable for walking and biking, and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

5612 Vickery Blvd. (M Streets)

Next, check out this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that’s located at 5612 Vickery Blvd. It’s also listed for $1,200/month.

In the unit, you’ll get a spacious kitchen, granite countertops and large balcony. The building boasts garage parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee, but there is a $50 processing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately suitable for walking and biking, and offers some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

7700 Meadow Road, #214 (North Dallas)

Located at 7700 Meadow Road, #214, here’s a 755-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that’s listed for $1,200/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. The building offers outdoor space, a swimming pool and storage space. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately suitable for walking and biking, and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7340 Skillman St., #1008 (Northeast Dallas)

Listed at $1,200/month, this 663-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7340 Skillman St., #1008.

In the apartment, you can expect bamboo hardwood flooring, high ceilings and large closets. The building has outdoor space; Animals are not welcome. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

From the listing:According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

