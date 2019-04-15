TEXAS (CBSDFW/AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has released 10 years of his tax returns through 2017 and is promising to release last year’s after he files them.

Encompassing 2008 through 2017, the returns show that the former Texas congressman and his wife, Amy, had a total annual income of more than $330,000 from 2015 to 2017. In 2008, it was around $280,000.

In a statement Monday evening, O’Rourke’s campaign said it would be making his 2018 tax returns public “as soon as possible after they are filed.”

O’Rourke joins Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and several other high-profile Democrats vying for their party’s 2020 presidential nomination in releasing past tax information.

That’s in contrast to President Donald Trump, who has bucked years of tradition and declined to make his tax filings public.