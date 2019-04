ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington are investigating a deadly shooting.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 2700 block of Indian Creek Drive, near Highway 360.

When officers arrived they found Christian Cruz had been shot. The 27-year old was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Police haven’t given any details on what lead up to the shooting or if any suspect/suspects have been located or taken into custody.