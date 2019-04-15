DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office has identified a man who was found dead in a creek.

A passerby found Tocorrie Jashuwn Tarrant on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in the creek behind the Everwood Apartments on 6910 Skillman Street.

The 33-year-old appeared to have died from homicidal violence, according to police.

Police haven’t identified any suspects yet.

Anyone with information regarding the offense is encouraged to contact Detective Abel Lopez, #7493, at 214-671-3676 or via email: abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 073996-2019.

Additionally, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.