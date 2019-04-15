



Dallas police have made an arrest, but supporters of Muhlaysia Booker say more people need to be speaking up on her behalf.

Activists spoke out at the apartment complex Monday morning. They expressed their disgust not only against the person who attacked Booker but the onlookers who stood by and let it happen.

A bystander recorded cell phone video Friday, as Booker lay on the ground while men punched and kicked her and hit her with a brick. The video pans out as a crowd is seen standing around watching and shouting. The attack on the 23-year-old doesn’t end until several women intervene and drag her to safety. Booker was involved in a minor crash in the parking lot of the Royal Crest Apartments in south Dallas just before the attack. Booker is a transgender woman and police say the people who hit her shouted homophobic slurs during the attack.

Booker’s father told CBS 11 News his daughter went to the hospital with injuries to her face and has a broken wrist. She is recovering at home.

The concern from those who spoke at the apartment complex on Monday is that Booker could have been killed while others stood idly by.

“I want to say to those who live in the Royal Crest community, y’all are better than this. This act of mob violence was vicious and it was uncalled for,” said neighbor Olinka Green.

Late Sunday night, Dallas police arrested 29-year-old Edward Thomas and charged him with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He remains in the Dallas County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Dallas police are investigating this attack as a hate crime. Designating the offense as a hate crime doesn’t mean Thomas will face additional charges, but if it’s determined Booker’s gender played a factor in the attack the punishment for those found guilty would be more severe.

Dallas police stressed to CBS 11 that the investigation is ongoing and would not confirm nor deny if they’re looking at any other suspects.

