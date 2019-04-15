HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Damage is being reported after a fire at the Texas home of former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman.

Authorities say the accidental fire in the garage damaged the actual structure and several vehicles, but caused no injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, Rachel Moreno, says the Sunday night blaze didn’t spread beyond the garage. She says smoke and water damaged some of the approximately 40 vehicles inside. Moreno said the fire started on a golf cart.

Don’t worry all is well, Dogs are barking and I don’t mean my feet.

Thanks to all the fire fighters. Huffman, Houston New caney. Atascosita. Al them guy and women — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) April 15, 2019

Foreman later tweeted, “Don’t worry all is well.” He thanked firefighters who responded to the home in Huffman, an unincorporated community in the Houston area.

The fire comes just more than a month after Foreman’s daughter, Freeda Foreman, was found dead in her home in suburban Houston.

