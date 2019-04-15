  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are back online after temporarily being down on Sunday. All three social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger, were affected by the outage.

A man holds a smart phone with the icons for the social networking apps Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. (credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images)

Downdetector.com, a site that monitors site outages, showed Facebook had been down since 5:30 a.m. CST in much of the world, with thousands of reported outages concentrated in the Northeastern U.S., Europe and the Philippines. It appeared to be back up and running for most users by 8 a.m. CST.

