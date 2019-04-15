ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who police found with gunshot wounds in his driveway died shortly after he was taken to the hospital.

Police found him around 3:42 p.m. in the 600 block of Rosarita Road in South Arlington.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man once next of kin are identified.

Investigators are working to determine what exactly happened and are canvassing the neighborhood for information and possible video surveillance. Detectives believe the man that was shot lived at the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Julia Hall at 817.459.5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS.