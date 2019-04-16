NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When hail hit the Hachem home three weeks ago, it pierced window screens and damaged the roof.

“Like someone knocking on your roof like a hammer,” said Elie Hachem.

Their pictures show hailstones as big as golf balls. This is the second time since the family moved from New Jersey they’ll have to replace their roof.

They’d never even seen hail before it struck that first year in 2014.

“We were hiding under the staircase, in the pantry room, all of us five people jammed into a small space,” said Hachem.

With North Texas at risk for more large hail, insurers say it’s a good time to check your insurance policies.

“Do I have the right coverage on my home and car? Do I know what my deductible is and understand it? And am I prepared?” State Farm’s Chris Pilcic suggests asking your insurer.

Pilcic recommends planning ahead to make sure your car is in the garage or a covered parking spot.

He said closing your blinds and curtains can keep any broken glass from flying into your home causing more damage or injuries.

If hail does strike, expect contractors to start knocking.

“You may be tempted to hire someone’s who is coming door to door, but you want to get a lot of recommendations,” said Pilcic. “You want everything in writing and don’t pay for anything up front.”

Most insurance policies also cover temporary repairs that prevent further damage, such as getting car windows repaired or having a tarp put on your roof. Make sure, though, you take pictures and keep all receipts.