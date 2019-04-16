  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A baby boy is receiving specialized hospital care three months after he was born without skin.

The San Antonio Express-News reports Ja’bari Gray has been hospitalized since his Jan. 1 birth in San Antonio and transferred Friday to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. There specialists tentatively diagnosed him with Epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic connective tissue disorder that leaves extremely fragile skin subject to blisters and tears even from minor friction or trauma.

Ja’bari’s mother, Priscilla Maldonado, says she and husband Marvin Gray are undergoing genetic to confirm the diagnosis, and surgery is planned to cut scar tissue fusing Ja’bari’s chin to his chest. His eyes also have been fused since birth.

Ja’bari has skin on his head and some on his legs but none on his arms or torso.

 

 

