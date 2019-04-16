



A new measure that would regulate the roofing industry has passed a major hurdle this year, despite similar efforts dying in previous sessions.

But the proposal still faces challenges in order to stay afloat in the Texas legislature.

Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Keller, filed a bill this year to create a registry of roofers. The list would only identify contractors by name and address. Registrants would also need to pay a $250 application fee and $100 renewal fee.

The registry would allow customers to research the roofer they want to hire.

Currently there are no consumer protections in place for homeowners victimized by roofing scammers.

Oftentimes scammers prey upon consumers after a storm rolls through the area, causing damage to homes.

The Ones for Justice surveyed every Texas legislator to gauge whether a bill aimed at roofing regulation could gain traction.