  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Alanna Autler | CBS 11 News
Filed Under:Consumer, contractor, DFW News, Homeowner, justice, Money, Roofing, Union


NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new measure that would regulate the roofing industry has passed a major hurdle this year, despite similar efforts dying in previous sessions.

But the proposal still faces challenges in order to stay afloat in the Texas legislature.

Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Keller, filed a bill this year to create a registry of roofers. The list would only identify contractors by name and address. Registrants would also need to pay a $250 application fee and $100 renewal fee.

The registry would allow customers to research the roofer they want to hire.

Currently there are no consumer protections in place for homeowners victimized by roofing scammers.

Oftentimes scammers prey upon consumers after a storm rolls through the area, causing damage to homes.

The Ones for Justice surveyed every Texas legislator to gauge whether a bill aimed at roofing regulation could gain traction.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s