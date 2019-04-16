Filed Under:bathrooms, DIY, Home Remodeling, home remodeling projects, home renovation, Home Renovations, home repair, kitchens, Kitchens and Baths, real estate, Remodeling, Remodeling Your Home, Updating Bathrooms, Zillow


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Landscaping yards, cleaning carpets, redoing kitchens with fresh coats of paint — it takes a lot of elbow grease to get homes ready for market. After agent fees and closing costs, Americans nationwide can spend nearly $21,000 to prepare their homes to be sold, according to a recent Zillow report.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

It’s a hefty price, especially for first-time sellers who may not foresee all the hidden costs and expect more of a return on their investment. And more than half of owners now selling homes are doing so for the first time. But the extra effort can pay off.

