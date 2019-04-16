  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under: Aggravated Assault, Attack, Dallas, Hate Crime, LGBT, LGBTQ, Muhlaysia Booker, Transgender Attack


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Investigators in Dallas say a man was offered $200 to beat a transgender woman in an attack that was recorded as a crowd gathered to yell and watch.

A police affidavit released Monday says the woman, Muhlaysia Booker, accidentally backed into a vehicle outside an apartment complex in east Oak Cliff before the driver of that vehicle pointed a gun at her and refused to let her leave unless she paid for the damage.

Muhlaysia Booker (Credit: Booker Family)

Police say that as a crowd gathered, someone offered $200 to 29-year-old Edward Thomas to beat the woman. A bystander recorded cell phone video as Booker lay on the ground while men punched and kicked her.

Edward Thomas (Credit: Dallas County Jail)

The video pans out as a crowd is seen standing around watching and shouting. The attack on the 23-year-old doesn’t end until several women intervene and drag her away to safety.

Booker suffered a concussion, fractured wrist and other injuries.

Thomas was being held Tuesday at the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Dallas police are investigating this attack as a hate crime. Jail records don’t indicate whether Thomas has an attorney.

Police say a second person stomped on the woman’s head in Friday’s attack but hasn’t yet been charged.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

