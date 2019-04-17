NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavors are being recalled because the products may contain tree nuts.

The labels on some Coconut Seven Layer Bar and Chunky Monkey flavors don’t list nuts in the product ingredients or allergy lists. But both flavors could possibly contain tree nuts like almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts.

Labels on the products do say that the ice cream “contains walnuts” and “may contain other tree nuts.”

Ben & Jerry’s parent company, Unilever, issued the voluntary recall after an undeclared nut was found during production.

The recalled Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk product was sold in a 2.4 gallon tub with a consumer UPC of 076840104246. The “best by” date of SEP1520BJ4 is listed on the ice cream that the company says was distributed nationwide.

The affected Chunky Monkey ice cream was sold in pints and has a consumer UPC of 076840100354 and “best by” dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2, or AUG3020BH2. The ice cream was shipped to retail stores across the country.

No other container sizes or best by dates of Ben & Jerry’s products are being recalled.

Officials with Unilever say they’ve received no reports of illness associated with the products.

Anyone who purchased containers of the affected products, with the specific UPC and date codes, is being asked to discard the ice cream, but keep the outer container and call 833-236-1237 for further information 24/7.