DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities in North Texas arrested a car salesman accused of kidnapping a paralyzed Tennessee man and forcing him to hand over nearly $200,000 cash.
Cedar Hill police Lt. Colin Chenault said Wednesday that a federal task force took 42-year-old Daniel Clayton Bryant into custody Sunday at a hotel in the city.
He’s charged with kidnapping, bank robbery and extortion.
A criminal complaint alleges Bryant offered to drive the man home April 1, after he left his pickup for service at a dealership in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The victim has one leg and is paralyzed down one side.
Authorities say Bryant held the man for two days, threatening to kill him and his family if he didn’t withdraw the money.
