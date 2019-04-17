Comments
FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Kaufman County authorities have arrested a former Forney High School boy’s soccer coach following a two-year investigation into hazing allegations.
Kris Duplissey was arrested and charged for failing to report abuse that involved allegations of sexual assault. He resigned from the school district in 2018.
Authorities say boys on the soccer team were subjected to forms of hazing. Members of that team were also arrested for sexual assault.
In a statement, Forney ISD said since the investigation, it has implemented “heightened safety and supervision measures.”