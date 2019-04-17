



Some school districts in North Texas aren’t taking any chances and are canceling activities for Wednesday evening ahead of a round of storms that could possibly be severe.

Below are tweets from districts and other officials that have confirmed these cancellations. Visit cbsdfw.com/weather for more on today’s storms:

*This list will be updated through the day*

#SAFEdragon Alert: Because of storm forecasts for severe weather this evening, Carroll ISD is canceling ALL afternoon and evening activities beginning at 4 pm. Offices and campuses will close at 4 pm to allow commuters to get home before severe weather arrives in our area. pic.twitter.com/d23gBVpb6F — Carroll ISD (@Carrollisd) April 17, 2019

Due to expected inclement weather, all outdoor activities scheduled for this afternoon and evening are canceled. — Cedar Hill ISD (@cedarhillisd) April 17, 2019

COUGAR ALERT: Due to severe weather, Collin College will close and classes are cancelled at 1pm today, Wed, April 17. Check https://t.co/TT8pagW9w3 for updates. — Collin College (@collincollege) April 17, 2019

Due to storm forecasts for this afternoon and early evening, all activities after 4:30 p.m. have been cancelled. — GCISD (@GCISD) April 17, 2019

📡 All after-school and evening activities have been cancelled for Wednesday, April 17 due to potential severe weather. Bus routes will run as normal. pic.twitter.com/lqs5QXY7zz — Irving ISD (@IrvingISD) April 17, 2019

Due to the potential for severe weather this afternoon, all JISD after school activities will end no later than 5:00 pm today, April 17. Please check with your student for specifics about their activities. — Joshua ISD (@JoshuaISD) April 17, 2019

All Keller ISD after-school activities scheduled for today will conclude by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, due to the severe weather forecast.https://t.co/k7V7owuv81 pic.twitter.com/NHLObdMOqH — Keller Schools (@KellerISD) April 17, 2019