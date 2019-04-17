Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – Some school districts in North Texas aren’t taking any chances and are canceling activities for Wednesday evening ahead of a round of storms that could possibly be severe.
(CBSDFW.COM) – Some school districts in North Texas aren’t taking any chances and are canceling activities for Wednesday evening ahead of a round of storms that could possibly be severe.
Below are tweets from districts and other officials that have confirmed these cancellations. Visit cbsdfw.com/weather for more on today’s storms:
*This list will be updated through the day*