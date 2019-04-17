(CBSDFW.COM) – In light of the possibility of severe storms in North Texas Wednesday, Southwest and American airlines are limiting their operations in the evening due to the chance of bad weather.
Southwest Airlines says it will be suspending operations at Dallas-Love Field from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to the weather. This will affect about 100 total flights, arriving and departing.
According to American Airlines, it will be limiting operations at DFW Airport, saying there will be no arrivals after 9 p.m. There’s expected to be only two departures after that time.
American Airlines also says it will be limiting the number of aircraft on the ground overnight and will be using as much hangar space as possible.
Storms — some severe — are expected to move into the Metroplex in the early evening hours. High winds and large hail are the main threats for the evening.