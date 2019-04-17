DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of transwomen are calling for more arrests following a violent assault in Dallas by multiple people against a transgender woman.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, they also said they want the attack to be considered a hate crime.

Dallas Police have said they’ve asked the FBI to help them determine if this is such a case.

While no decision has been made yet, those at the news conference, said they have no doubts.

Mieko Hicks, a transgender woman said, “It was clearly a hate crime and for this to be dismissed as anything less than that is injustice. So what we’re here for is to make sure all of those people in the video that helped and participated in that hate crime are punished for it.”

A witness recorded the video on a cell phone, where multiple people are seen punching and kicking victim Muhlaysia Booker’s face, head, and body. Dallas Police have already arrested Edward Thomas, one of the suspects in the video, for aggravated assault.

Dallas police said more arrests may be made soon.

The arrest-warrant affidavit obtained by CBS 11 News says in the video, someone tells Thomas he would receive $200 to beat Booker. She suffered a broken left wrist and a concussion from being knocked unconscious. A group of women drove her to a hospital.

According to the affidavit, the assault began after Booker accidentally backed into a parked car at an apartment complex.

Activists with the social justice group Abounding Prosperity said they feel better after meeting with Dallas Police officers Wednesday afternoon.

Hicks said, “Some of the officers that came down have reassured us they are here for us, are going to work to make sure that Muhlaysia is protected.”

Abounding Prosperity leaders say they have found a safe place for Booker to live.

The group is holding an Equal Justice Rally for her from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and has invited Mayor Mike Rawlings and Police Chief Renee Hall to attend.

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack