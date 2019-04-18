  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(CBSDFW.COM) – The NFL has released the Dallas Cowboys’ schedule for the 2019 season. Fans will see a familiar matchup to start the season as the team faces the New York Giants at home.

The Cowboys will open up their regular season at AT&T Stadium against their NFC East rivals at 3:25 p.m.

Five of their games this season will be on primetime slots — three on Sunday night, one Monday night and one Thursday night.

On Thanksgiving Day, Dallas will host the Buffalo Bills, which could see the return of former Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley. You can catch this game on CBS at 3:30 p.m.

Full schedule below:

Week 1: Sept. 08 (3:25 p.m.) – New York Giants

Week 2: Sept. 15 (12:00 p.m.) – AT Washington Redskins

Week 3: Sept. 22 (12:00 p.m.) – Miami Dolphins

Week 4: Sept. 29 (7:20 p.m.) – AT New Orleans Saints (Sunday Night)

Week 5: Oct. 6 (3:25 p.m.) – Green Bay Packers

Week 6: Oct. 13 (3:25 p.m.) – AT New York Jets

Week 7: Oct. 20 (7:20 p.m.) – Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday Night)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Nov. 4 (7:15 p.m.) – AT New York Giants (Monday Night)

Week 10: Nov. 10 (7:20 p.m.) – Minnesota Vikings (Sunday Night)

Week 11: Nov. 17 (12:00 p.m.) – AT Detroit Lions

Week 12: Nov. 24 (3:25 p.m.) – AT New England Patriots

Week 13: Nov. 28 (3:30 p.m.) – Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 14: Dec. 5 (7:20 p.m.) – AT Chicago Bears (Thursday Night)

Week 15: Dec. 15 (3:25 p.m.) – Los Angeles Rams

Week 16: Dec. 22 (3:25 p.m.) – AT Philadelphia Eagles

Week 17: Dec. 29 (12:00 p.m.) – Washington Redskins

This is also the first time in the Cowboys’ 60 seasons that they will not have back-to-back home games during the regular season.

