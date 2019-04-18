DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas civil rights activist Dominique Alexander has been arrested as police investigate two allegations of domestic violence against him.
Police say a person who has not been identified reported the two allegations of family violence on Wednesday that involved the activist. He was arrested late Thursday afternoon and booked into the Dallas County Jail.
Alexander is the head of the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN) and has led initiatives of protest against police brutality, racial discrimination disputes and other issues.
Earlier this week, he stood with others against the brutal beating of a transgender woman at an apartment complex in Dallas.
Jeff Hood, an ally of Alexander in his initiatives, said Alexander’s longtime girlfriend and mother of his two children said she was the victim of physical abuse. Hood said he took the woman to a Dallas police substation where she filed a family violence complaint.
Alexander, who spoke with CBS 11 via phone, adamantly denied any physical attack. “This was a dispute. I did not hit her. I did not kick her,” he said.