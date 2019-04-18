  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mesquite Police Officer assigned to Horn High School accidentally discharged his handgun while inspecting it.

It happened in an office for School Resource Officers as he began to unload it.

After removing the magazine, the officer failed to eject the round of ammunition from the chamber and accidentally discharged the handgun.

One round of ammunition was fired, ricocheted off the concrete floor and disintegrated. No students or school faculty members were present or injured during this incident.

The department is investigating the incident and the officer will be subject to internal discipline for his conduct.

