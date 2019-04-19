DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has recused himself and his entire office from handling the prosecution of activist Dominique Alexander.
DA spokeswoman Kimberlee Leach confirmed to CBS 11 News that Creuzot felt there was a conflict of interest in the case because Alexander had campaigned for him during his bid for the office.
Police say someone made two allegations of family violence against the local activist on Wednesday. He was arrested late Thursday afternoon on one assault causing serious bodily injury charge and one misdemeanor assault charge.
Alexander was booked into the Dallas County Jail and as of Friday morning remained there on $26,500 bond.
The Dallas Police Department’s Family Violence Unit is investigating the allegations.
Alexander, 30, heads the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN) and has organized various protests against police brutality, racial discrimination and other issues in North Texas. Earlier this week, he stood with others against the brutal beating of a transgender woman at an apartment complex in Dallas.
Another local activist, Jeff Hood, said Alexander’s longtime girlfriend and mother of his two children claims to be the victim of the physical abuse. Hood said he took the woman to a Dallas police substation where she filed a family violence complaint.
Via phone, Alexander vehemently denied having physically attacked the woman. “This was a dispute. I did not hit her. I did not kick her,” he said. He declined an interview request from CBS 11 on Friday.
As far as Alexander’s prosecution on the charges, a judge will be asked to appoint a pro tem prosecutor to handle the case.