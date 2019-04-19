DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a win for the ages, and now a baby boy in Dallas will soon bask in that glory.
Trey Little posted the contract with his wife, Denise, on Instagram that involved naming their new son “Tiger” if golfer Tiger Woods won the Masters last weekend.
“If Tiger Woods wins the masters this week, I (father) get to have the option of naming our son (coming September 2019) Tiger Little,” the contract read.
Woods, indeed, won on Sunday in a comeback story that had the entire sports world buzzing. It was his fifth Masters win and his first since 2005.
Woods’ win was also Little’s win.
“Looks like we have a name…” Little posted after Woods won.
The couple’s new baby boy is expected to enter the world in September.
“This whole thing started almost as a joke, then it turned into something really real, really quick,” Little told the New York Post.
Little told the Post that he’s an avid golf fan and enjoyed seeing Woods win on Sunday. He even wrote in the contract that if Woods won it “would be the best comeback in the history of golf and arguably the history of modern sports.”