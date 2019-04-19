  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Boy Dreams, Community, Cute, DFW News, garbage trucks, Garland, hero, love, trash, Treasure

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – For a 3-year-old Garland boy, life just doesn’t get any better than garbage trucks! Oliver Sharp’s parents tell us that he already has quite a collection.

“He loves them so much,” says his mother, Natalie, “he’s got his fleet of 13, his garbage bins… he goes to bed with his garbage trucks.”​

(credit: CBS 11 News)

“If he ever sees one on the street… he gets ecstatic,” adds his father, David, “shouts out ‘garbage truck’ and will run to the window!”​

Recently, Oliver and his Mom even hopped in the car to follow one down the alley (at a safe distance, of course). She made a short video as Oliver sang his ‘garbage truck song’, shared it, and a friend made certain Garland’s Mayor saw it. Well, you can guess what happened next: a sweet little boy got a day he’ll never forget. Staffers arranged for him to see one up close– and even climb behind the wheel.​

“When I got the phone call, I was surprised,” admits Natalie. “I was not expecting everything to fall in place like this; but, I’m so happy it did.”​

And while the surprise might have been for Oliver, smiles were evident on everyone nearby.​

“Heroes can come from all walks of life,” says ​Pat Fowler, Garland’s interim Director of Environmental Waste Services. “We’re just happy we could be a hero today for Ollie and his family.”​

“Very grateful, especially, for Oliver,” added his Dad, “a little guy’s dream come true, for sure.”​

