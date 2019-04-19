GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – For a 3-year-old Garland boy, life just doesn’t get any better than garbage trucks! Oliver Sharp’s parents tell us that he already has quite a collection.
“He loves them so much,” says his mother, Natalie, “he’s got his fleet of 13, his garbage bins… he goes to bed with his garbage trucks.”
“If he ever sees one on the street… he gets ecstatic,” adds his father, David, “shouts out ‘garbage truck’ and will run to the window!”
Recently, Oliver and his Mom even hopped in the car to follow one down the alley (at a safe distance, of course). She made a short video as Oliver sang his ‘garbage truck song’, shared it, and a friend made certain Garland’s Mayor saw it. Well, you can guess what happened next: a sweet little boy got a day he’ll never forget. Staffers arranged for him to see one up close– and even climb behind the wheel.
“When I got the phone call, I was surprised,” admits Natalie. “I was not expecting everything to fall in place like this; but, I’m so happy it did.”
And while the surprise might have been for Oliver, smiles were evident on everyone nearby.
“Heroes can come from all walks of life,” says Pat Fowler, Garland’s interim Director of Environmental Waste Services. “We’re just happy we could be a hero today for Ollie and his family.”
“Very grateful, especially, for Oliver,” added his Dad, “a little guy’s dream come true, for sure.”