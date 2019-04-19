GAINESVILLE, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM) – This 300-pound, nearly-naked suspect messed with the wrong woman!
Clarese Gainey, 65, has her bat to thank after she fended off the large man who, police say, tried to break into her car. The man is now in jail with a big bump on his head.
Gainey told WGFL that she heard a noise outside her apartment on Sunday, so she looked outside and saw the man trying to break into her car.
“So, I grabbed my bat, I braced myself, I eased the door open…” Gainey said. She then said the man, identified as Antonio Mosely, charged at her.
Little did he know that Gainey was a high school softball player.
“I tucked that bat and hit him upside the head… PIYAH! He said ‘Owww'” she said. “He was in his drawers. He didn’t have no shoes on, no shirt or nothing.”
Police said Mosely ran to a nearby mobile home where a K-9 unit eventually found him. He was also found with cocaine in his pocket.
Gainey was able to identity him with ease. “I said, ‘that him right there.’ They said ‘Ms. Gainey, he’s got a big knot on his head,'” she said.
Mosely was arrested and charged with burglary and drug possession.
“He better be glad I didn’t have a gun because I would have shot him. But this here is my gun, right here,” Gainey exclaimed.