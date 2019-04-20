Comments
David Brown (left) and Mitchell Dailey mugshots (Credit: Arlington PD)
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were arrested after officers found drugs and stolen guns during a traffic stop in Arlington Friday evening, police say.
Police say during a traffic stop in the 1400 block of N. Collins, an officer detained two people after seeing drug paraphernalia inside their pickup truck.
While searching the vehicle, the officer also recovered an AR-15 and a SKS rifle that were reported as stolen during a robbery at an Arlington home in late March.
The two men, identified as David Brown and Mitchell Dailey, were arrested for possession of marijuana and possible cocaine. Police are investigating if the two men are linked to the robbery where the guns were stolen.