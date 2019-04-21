DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas will elect a new Mayor for the first time since 2011 when Mike Rawlings entered office. In June, his final four year term ends, and he will become the longest-serving mayor in more than 57 years.
Starting April 4, when candidates were required to file their campaign finance reports, CBS 11 conducted on-camera interviews with all nine of them who will appear on the ballot.
Click on each image of the candidate to see their interview.
Mike Ablon, Developer
Albert Black Jr., Business owner
Scott Griggs, Councilman
Eric Johnson, State Representative, D-Dallas
Alyson Kennedy, Former Socialist Workers Party Candidate for President
Lynn McBee, Philanthropist
Regina Montoya, Chair of Mayor’s Task Force on Poverty
Miguel Solis, Dallas ISD Trustee
Jason Villalba, Former State Representative, R-Dallas
While we asked them all a similar set of questions, they were under no time limits when answering them.
The city of Dallas is run by City Manager T.C. Broadnax.
While the mayor is one of 15 votes on the city council, he or she is the official head of the city government who is responsible for presenting a “State of the City” report each year.
We hope the interviews help you make your decision.