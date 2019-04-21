  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Downtown Dallas skyline (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — New population estimates show that the Dallas-Fort Worth area led cities across the U.S. in new residents from 2017 to 2018.

U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that the cities of Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington grew by nearly 131,700 residents and have gained more than a million residents since 2010.

Houston and its neighboring cities of The Woodlands and Sugar Land also gained more than 1 million people over the last decade.

The Dallas and Houston areas are the fourth and fifth most populous metropolitan areas, respectively, in the U.S., behind New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Two cities in Texas oil country, Midland and Odessa, were among the country’s fastest growing for the 12-month period ending in July 2018. Their populations swelled by 4.3% and 3.2%, respectively.

Overall, births and migration have grown Texas’ population by 3.5 million people since 2010.

