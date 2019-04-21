DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The retired (yes, it hurts to write that) Dirk Nowitzki continues to thank fans for their support during his 21 years in Dallas, and this time he’s doing it in print.

The 7-foot German announced his retirement on April 9 during a celebration of his career at his last home game, ending a 21-year saga with the Mavericks. He played his last game in uniform on April 10 in San Antonio.

Nowitzki has been thanking fans in person, during interviews and on social media ever since his announcement. This time, he took it one step further and decided to thank fans in a full-page ad in the Sunday edition of the Dallas Morning News.

It read:

Dallas, Twenty-one seasons. One team. My home. No stat, no record, no award in this game means more to me. We won an NBA Championship together. From the moment I arrived in Dallas, riding on this amazing roller coaster, you lifted me, supported me, pushed me to work harder. So many memories. So many stories. They are not only mine. They are ours. This is now goodbye. This is THANK YOU Mavs fans, from the bottom of my heart, for taking in a kid from Wurzberg and making me one of your own. I will miss playing, but I can’t wait to start the next chapter with you. Forever grateful, forever yours, and forever a Dallas Maverick, Dirk Nowitzki

Nowitzki exited the game of basketball as sixth on the all-time NBA scoring list and first in scoring among international players.