Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A van crashed into a home in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas on Sunday, and the one reported injury was the driver, officials say.
Dallas Fire-Rescue says the crash happened at a home in the 1300 block of Cy Blackburn Circle at around 4:15 p.m.
The driver of the van was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported.
It is currently unknown if there was anyone home at the time of the crash.
The van remains inside the home as firefighters at the scene told CBS 11 that there’s a concern the home may collapse if it’s removed. The family was told it will not be able to stay at the home while the van is still there.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.