  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, Fort Worth ISD, Fort Worth Police, Kent Scribner, letter to parents, social media threats, superintendent


FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner has written a second letter in as many years to all parents of students in the district, asking them to help stem the flow of social media threats aimed at schools and students.

“I cannot emphasize strongly enough that such acts are a CRIME. Some of the students involved in sending these threats have already been arrested,” Dr. Scribner wrote in his letter to parents. “Make no doubt about it – we will prosecute anyone who perpetrates such criminal activity.”

Fort Worth ISD superintendent Kent Scribner (credit: CBS11 News)

FWISD said in a news release, schools are meant to be safe learning environments for all children. “Threatening disruptions are stealing from that precious learning time, heightening the anxiety of students, staff and parents, and are a drain on resources.”

The district said a social media threat directed at Eastern Hills High School on Monday resulted in nearly half of the students not coming to school.

The school has 1,054 students enrolled. On Monday, 496 were absent.

“Parents, please, help us wipe out this scourge of senseless threats that is stealing important instructional time away from our children and resulting in heightened anxiety for students, parents and staff,” Dr. Scribner said in his letter.

READ THE SUPERINTENDENT’S LETTER HERE:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s