FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner has written a second letter in as many years to all parents of students in the district, asking them to help stem the flow of social media threats aimed at schools and students.
“I cannot emphasize strongly enough that such acts are a CRIME. Some of the students involved in sending these threats have already been arrested,” Dr. Scribner wrote in his letter to parents. “Make no doubt about it – we will prosecute anyone who perpetrates such criminal activity.”
FWISD said in a news release, schools are meant to be safe learning environments for all children. “Threatening disruptions are stealing from that precious learning time, heightening the anxiety of students, staff and parents, and are a drain on resources.”
The district said a social media threat directed at Eastern Hills High School on Monday resulted in nearly half of the students not coming to school.
The school has 1,054 students enrolled. On Monday, 496 were absent.
“Parents, please, help us wipe out this scourge of senseless threats that is stealing important instructional time away from our children and resulting in heightened anxiety for students, parents and staff,” Dr. Scribner said in his letter.
READ THE SUPERINTENDENT’S LETTER HERE: