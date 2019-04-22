



– DeSoto ISD is delaying a decision to eliminate up to 277 jobs in order to give employees more time to decide whether they want to retire or resign, according to a district spokeswoman.

Spokeswoman Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones said the hope is for staffing decisions to be made “through attrition.”

The plan is part of the latest proposal to dig the district out of a multimillion-dollar budget deficit.

Of the jobs on the chopping block, roughly 200 of the positions belong to teachers or teachers’ aides.

The DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees voted to temporarily close Northside Elementary last week to help cut costs. The school’s population will be absorbed by Ruby Young Elementary School and The Meadows Elementary School.

For months, the Ones for Justice has reported on the financial woes within DeSoto ISD.

Now the local teacher’s union is speaking out. The Southwest Dallas chapter of the American Federation of Teachers represents education professionals in DeSoto.

“We have reached out to the district to request a meeting to ensure those facing layoffs will be able to land on their feet financially and in their career going forward,” said Sonja Pace, a DeSoto ISD teacher with more than 13 years of experience. “The employees affected by this reduction in force should have the full support of the district in finding another job.”

Union leaders also asked why hundreds of people might lose their jobs when no significant changes were made to top-level administrators.

This year, Superintendent Dr. D’Andre Weaver hired six chiefs to join his executive cabinet. Their salaries begin at $135,000.

Five of those positions were vacant or already budgeted, according to Blackmon-Jones.

Dr. Weaver created the sixth position, the Chief of Research, Evaluation and Design, in late 2018.

Ben Mackey, a principal in Dallas ISD, ultimately accepted the job.

His salary will be $155,000, making him the second highest-paid administrator on the cabinet, only behind Dr. Weaver.

Mackey is also running for the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees. He launched his campaign in early February, a month after DeSoto ISD announced his hiring.

Even with the big vote on job reductions postponed until next week, there could still be fireworks at Monday’s board meeting.

One taxpayer said she’s so frustrated with the financial and academic state of DeSoto ISD that she is demanding Carl Sherman Jr., resign as board president.

“I believe if he steps down as school board president, the message to other school board members is we need to do our job or the community is going to speak out, and the community is going to come and show up and force us to resign and do our jobs,” said Judith Wright, who moved to DeSoto last year.

The Ones for Justice reached out to Sherman, Jr., for comment but has not gotten a response.

Several attempts to contact Mackey for comment went unanswered.