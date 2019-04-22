Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There was an increase in security at an east Fort Worth high school Monday morning.
Students and staff members arrived at Eastern Hills High to find more security guards and Fort Worth police officers patrolling the campus.
The move was made as a precaution after a threat against the school was made on social media over the weekend.
Sunday night police told CBS 11 News they are taking the threat that said, in part, “many lives will be lost”, very seriously.
The Fort Worth Independent School District is also investigating.