  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, Eastern Hills High School, Extra Security, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police, Online Threat, School Threat, school threats, social media threat

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There was an increase in security at an east Fort Worth high school Monday morning.

Students and staff members arrived at Eastern Hills High to find more security guards and Fort Worth police officers patrolling the campus.

The move was made as a precaution after a threat against the school was made on social media over the weekend.

Sunday night police told CBS 11 News they are taking the threat that said, in part, “many lives will be lost”, very seriously.

The Fort Worth Independent School District is also investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s