  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fed Cup, Fed Cup World Group, San Antonio, Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin, tennis

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin won matches to give the United States a 3-1 victory over Switzerland on Sunday in a Fed Cup World Group playoff in Texas.

Kenin, a late replacement for Madison Keys, beat Timea Bacsinszky 6-3, 7-6 (4) to wrap up the match at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio. The Americans advanced to the 2020 World Group draw, while Switzerland was relegated to World Group II.

The 20-year-old Kenin rallied from 3-0 down in the second set to force a tiebreaker and win her first Fed Cup match.

“I’m just really happy, and I really left it all out there on the court,” Kenin said. “Sloane just said, ‘You know what? Just fight. Leave it all out on the court.'”

In the opening match Sunday, U.S. Open champ Stephens beat Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-2. On Saturday, Stephens beat Bacsinszky 6-4, 6-3, and Golubic topped Keys 6-2, 6-3.

“Just to get back in the World Group is important,” Stephens said. “We want to be competing, obviously, for another Fed Cup title.”

The Americans, who won the 2017 Fed Cup, improved to 9-0 against Switzerland overall.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s