DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While Dallas Stars fans are focused on the second round of the NHL playoffs, at least some are looking ahead to New Year’s Day 2020.
The NHL Winter Classic to be held at the Cotton Bowl on January 1, 2020, became a sell out Tuesday.
The NHL tweeted Tuesday, “After DAL & NSH sold more than 60,000 tickets during the presale to 2020 Bridgestone #NHLWinter Classic (2nd-best WC presale behind only the Big House), the remaining tickets made available today via a public on sale sold out. 80,000+ fans will be at the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1.”
This will be the 12th edition of the NHL’s annual outdoor game on New Year’s Day.
It’s the first time since the inaugural game in 2008 the game will be played this far south.