CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A third grade teacher in Corsicana is in the Navarro County Jail charged with two counts of indecency with a child involving sexual contact.
Ramon Santuario-Mendoza, 48, who teaches English Language Arts at Sam Houston Elementary, is on administrative leave as Corsicana ISD investigates the allegations.
Corsicana ISD sent CBS 11 the following statement on the matter:
Corsicana ISD thoroughly investigates any concern from a student, staff member or parent and takes swift and appropriate action when student or staff safety may be involved. Last week, a third grade English Language Arts teacher at Sam Houston Elementary was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The Corsicana ISD Police Department is leading the investigation with support from the Navarro County Child Advocacy Center.