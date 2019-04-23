  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — CBS Interactive, Will Smith, NASA, Fortnite and Disney are among the 2019 Webby Award winners for internet excellence.

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences announced the winners Tuesday.

Will Smith attends Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California. (credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Smith’s The Jump won a Webby for events and live stream video while Disney was chosen the WebbyMedia Company of the Year for earning the most honors across all Webby categories with 32 wins overall. Fortnite is recognized in the game category, and NASA won for best overall social presence.

Issa Rae is the Webby video person of the year for using the internet to showcase breakthrough content from diverse creators. Greta Thunberg scored a Webby for social movement of the year for igniting the #FridaysForFuture global movement for climate justice.

The Webby Award for Best Individual Performance went to CBS Interactive’s James Corden’s Next James Corden.

The 23rd annual Webby Awards will be presented in New York City on May 13.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

