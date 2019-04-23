WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas Stars, DFW Sports, NHL Playoffs, Round 2, St. Louis Blues


FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Hockey League announced Tuesday that Game 1 of the Second Round series between the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues in the 2019 Playoffs has been scheduled for Thursday, April 25 at 8:30 p.m. at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The Stars defeated the Nashville Predators Monday night 2-1 in overtime to win that series 4-2 and advance to the second round.

The Dallas Stars celebrate the game winning goal against the Nashville Predators in overtime of Game Six of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 22, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.  (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The game will be televised on NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports and heard on Sportsradio 1310/96.7 FM The Ticket.

Single game playoff tickets for the 2019 Playoffs presented by City Credit Union, 7-Eleven, and Sandman Signature Plano – Frisco Hotel are available here.

Fans also have the opportunity to secure all-inclusive luxury suites for all home playoff games by calling 214-GO-STARS or clicking here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s