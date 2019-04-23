Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Hockey League announced Tuesday that Game 1 of the Second Round series between the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues in the 2019 Playoffs has been scheduled for Thursday, April 25 at 8:30 p.m. at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
The Stars defeated the Nashville Predators Monday night 2-1 in overtime to win that series 4-2 and advance to the second round.
The game will be televised on NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports and heard on Sportsradio 1310/96.7 FM The Ticket.
