NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Every nine minutes someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Parkinson’s disease is an incurable neuro-degenerative disorder that causes tremors in the body; rigidity of the limbs and trunk; slowness of movement; and impaired balance and coordination. Currently there is no known cause or cure.
The Dallas Area Parkinsonism Society is dedicated to impacting and improving the lives of those affected by Parkinson’s disease. To learn about their programs and classes click here.
It is estimated that about 10,000,000 people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s Disease.
The Dallas Area Parkinsonism Society offers many services at no, or reduced, cost to those affected by Parkinson’s disease living in the Dallas area.
John and Wanda Call share what life is like after John was diagnosed with Parkinson’s almost 13 years ago.
We discover how dance benefits those living with Parkinson’s Disease.