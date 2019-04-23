Comments
LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Little Elm Police Officers Association has created a scholarship in honor of the first officer to be killed in the line of duty in Little Elm.
Detective Jerry Walker served with the Little Elm Police Department for 19 years and was a U.S. Army veteran.
During part of that time, Detective Walker was a School Resource Officer at Little Elm High School.
“Through his stories and reports, Walker showed that he understood and connected with the youth of this community. At any given time, Walker would ‘pay it forward’ by giving advice to students and parents alike,” the Little Elm Police Officers Association said in a news release.
Det. Walker was shot and killed in January 2017 during a standoff following a disturbance.
