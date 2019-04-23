DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A convicted felon tied to the kidnapping and murder of a teenager in suburban Lancaster is waiting to be sentenced on federal weapons charges. Darius Fields is suspected in the 2017 death of 13-year-old Shavon Randle.

The defendant faces roughly nine to 25 years in prison.

“I want him to get the max,” Shaquana Persley, the victim’s mother said. “I want him to get what he deserves. I want him to sit there and suffer everyday of those 25 years.”

Her daughter was kidnapped in June 2017. Five days later, she was found dead inside a house in Oak Cliff. She is believed to have been kidnapped and killed over a drug debt accrued by a relative. Darius Fields, however, faces federal weapons charges. No other suspects were brought up on murder charges either.

“My understanding is we actually got everybody that is actually involved already,” Persley said. “So with all of these people actually being charged. And they actually going to get their time.”

Fields’s lawyers say a roughly nine year sentence would be appropriate. Federal prosecutors argue that he was involved in the drug selling scheme gone bad that led to Randle’s death and should be sentenced to upwards of 20 years.

“Every time that we have to revisit stuff like this, basically, it taking me and my whole family back to like day one,” Persley said. “Like she just got kidnapped all over again. Or that we looking for the people that responsible. Or we just waiting on a phone call or something like that.”

According to a defense lawyers, sentencing may not come until next week. The judge is taking time to review documents she recently received.